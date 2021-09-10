Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 654,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $14,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,591,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,496,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,886,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,441,000 after buying an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $460,400 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRX stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.