Swiss National Bank Sells 349,308 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 42.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 349,308 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $14,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,582,000 after buying an additional 1,460,860 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after buying an additional 1,446,901 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after buying an additional 1,223,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after buying an additional 1,186,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

