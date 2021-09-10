SYNC Network (SYNC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,604.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $4,604.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,813,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,442,604 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

