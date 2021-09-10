Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TARS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.80.

TARS stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $473.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. As a group, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $228,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,525. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.