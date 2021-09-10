TD Securities Begins Coverage on Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.89.

PBA stock opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 136.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,229,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 7.0% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,721,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after buying an additional 112,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

