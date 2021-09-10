TD Securities Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$2.50

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$1.95 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.56.

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$1.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.14. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$1.98. The firm has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

