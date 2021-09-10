Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,141 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teradata were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Teradata by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Teradata by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $56.38 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

