Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PPD were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.23. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.