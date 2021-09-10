Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Huntsman were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 258.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Huntsman by 173.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Huntsman by 71.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

HUN opened at $27.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

