Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,410 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

