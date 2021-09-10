Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.12. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.