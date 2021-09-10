Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.33

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$32.33 and last traded at C$31.98, with a volume of 899887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on TECK.B shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.94.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.07 billion and a PE ratio of 101.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.65.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.