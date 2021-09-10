Ted Baker’s (TED) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a no recommendation rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of TED opened at GBX 162 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.87. The company has a market cap of £299.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.88. Ted Baker has a one year low of GBX 80.04 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84).

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

