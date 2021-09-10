Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $440.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $455.80.

Teleflex stock opened at $385.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $391.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.89.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

