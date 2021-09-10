Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) & Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Head to Head Survey

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) and Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Telefônica Brasil has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telstra has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Telefônica Brasil and Telstra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefônica Brasil 11.03% 5.70% 1.91% Telstra N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Telefônica Brasil and Telstra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefônica Brasil 0 1 1 0 2.50 Telstra 0 2 3 0 2.60

Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus target price of $9.70, indicating a potential upside of 20.65%. Telstra has a consensus target price of $13.82, indicating a potential downside of 4.16%. Given Telefônica Brasil’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Telefônica Brasil is more favorable than Telstra.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telefônica Brasil and Telstra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefônica Brasil $8.30 billion 1.64 $925.48 million $0.56 14.36 Telstra $16.60 billion 2.07 $1.43 billion $0.60 24.03

Telstra has higher revenue and earnings than Telefônica Brasil. Telefônica Brasil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telstra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Telefônica Brasil shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Telefônica Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Telstra pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Telefônica Brasil pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telstra pays out 91.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telefônica Brasil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Telstra beats Telefônica Brasil on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and security and financial services, as well as sells wireless devices and accessories. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. It markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and telesales. The company was formerly known as TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes de SÃ£o Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About Telstra

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia. The Telstra Enterprise segment sells and contracts management for medium to large businesses, and government customers globally. The Networks and IT segment is responsible for the overall planning, design, engineering architecture, and construction of Telstra networks, technology, and information technology solutions. The Telstra InfraCo segment provides a range of telecommunication products and services delivered over Telstra networks and associated support systems to other carriers, carriage service providers, and internet service providers. The All Other segments include certain items of income and expense relating to multiple reportable segment

