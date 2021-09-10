Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.71. 689,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

