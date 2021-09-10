Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
TLSNY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.28. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
