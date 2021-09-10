Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TLSNY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.28. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

