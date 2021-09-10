TENT (TENT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $87,462.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 64.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $87,462.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.15 or 0.00284527 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00146812 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.73 or 0.00176496 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002366 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002616 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,646,100 coins and its circulating supply is 38,569,008 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

