Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report $12.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.06 billion. Tesla posted sales of $8.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $50.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.67 billion to $53.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $68.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.80 billion to $82.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price target (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 216.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 61.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $18.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $736.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,106,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,362,420. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $691.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.83. Tesla has a twelve month low of $351.30 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $728.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.