Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Trimmed by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,679 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silversage Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tesla by 32.5% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $755.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,438,883. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.30 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $747.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.13, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $691.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $667.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KGI Securities started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

