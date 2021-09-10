Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,535 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 2.6% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 50.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 216.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 61.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $754.22. 394,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,438,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.30 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $691.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.83. The company has a market cap of $746.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

