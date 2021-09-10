Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Patrick C. Haden Sells 5,400 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $148.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.91 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,081,000 after purchasing an additional 183,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,371,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,532,000 after purchasing an additional 49,863 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,981,000 after purchasing an additional 157,847 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,994,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

