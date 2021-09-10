Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Raised by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 38.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after buying an additional 466,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,717,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,099,483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,571,000 after acquiring an additional 179,276 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $188.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

