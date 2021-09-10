The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $627.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,134.00 to $627.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $864.06.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $538.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $724.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $976.52. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $510.25 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total value of $2,508,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 247.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 115.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.