The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $31,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.72. The company has a market cap of $130.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,823,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,569 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,275. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

