The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.59.

Shares of DSGX opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $50.57 and a one year high of $84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $66.27.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after acquiring an additional 977,575 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after acquiring an additional 612,217 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11,172.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 538,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 533,284 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth about $31,910,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth about $15,946,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

