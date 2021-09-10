The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Stephens

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.59.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $84.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.27.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

