The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$68 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.02 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCKT. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of HCKT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.44. 173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,609. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $609.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

