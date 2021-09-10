The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.05. 40,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,457. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.43. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donna Dellomo sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $262,131.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,843,080.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Lovesac stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

