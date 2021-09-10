The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,457. The Lovesac has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average is $66.41.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Lovesac stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,340 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.28% of The Lovesac worth $15,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

