The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.39 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will announce $461.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $444.50 million and the highest is $475.00 million. The Manitowoc posted sales of $355.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.74 million. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 113.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 93,351 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 1,133.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,925 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 116,166.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTW traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,357. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.44.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

