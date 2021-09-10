The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from The North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

NWC opened at C$34.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.36. The North West has a 52-week low of C$28.38 and a 52-week high of C$37.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$35.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.44.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$550.99 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that The North West will post 2.5299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of The North West in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

