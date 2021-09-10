The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) PT Raised to C$38.00 at TD Securities

The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

NNWWF stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 736. The North West has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21.

About The North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

