The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.47

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 19352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

REAL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The RealReal’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $382,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $51,284.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,661 shares of company stock worth $1,681,404 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The RealReal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,633,000 after acquiring an additional 160,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after buying an additional 316,574 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 18.2% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,110,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,228,000 after buying an additional 633,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after buying an additional 1,089,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,859,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,260,000 after buying an additional 180,916 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal Company Profile (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

