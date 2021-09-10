The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $8.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.40.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.50.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $297.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.55. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,903 shares of company stock worth $62,244,621. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

