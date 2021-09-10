The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in The Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,747 shares of company stock worth $5,645,434 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SO traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.13. 144,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,440. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.29.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.69.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.