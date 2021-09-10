The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in The Timken were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 260.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Timken by 41.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Timken by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in The Timken in the first quarter worth about $104,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

NYSE TKR opened at $71.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

