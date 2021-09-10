THEKEY (TKY) Market Cap Achieves $5.11 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and $80,623.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

