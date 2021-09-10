TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $327.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.93.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,522.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $81,203.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 70.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

