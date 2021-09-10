Thomas George Purchases 1,800 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Genesco stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64. The company has a market cap of $906.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genesco by 2,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 860.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.