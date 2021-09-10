Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 30.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 5,904.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,477,000 after buying an additional 27,122,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Discovery by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,509,000 after buying an additional 5,185,584 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,238,709.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 553.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,338 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Discovery by 1,280.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,314,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

