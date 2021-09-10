TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,590,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,570 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $44,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $496,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,138,443 shares of company stock valued at $614,357,170 over the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

