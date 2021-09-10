TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $50,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COUP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on COUP. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.18.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $10,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,445 shares in the company, valued at $59,086,594.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $208,997.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,398.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $255.06 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.19 and a 200 day moving average of $250.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.