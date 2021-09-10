TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 117,800 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 515,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,800 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $60,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

