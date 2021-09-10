TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 16,905 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,905 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $40,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INSP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.67.

NYSE:INSP opened at $232.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -132.83 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.72.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

