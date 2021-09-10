TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 37,150 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,150 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $36,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 280.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 39,959 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at $31,607,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,284 shares of company stock worth $4,780,556 over the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $90.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.38.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.56.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.