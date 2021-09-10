TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,900 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.42% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $47,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 107.9% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 47,197 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth $69,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 164.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth $204,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

