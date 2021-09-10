Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) Insider David Cocke Acquires 1,086,000 Shares

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) insider David Cocke acquired 1,086,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,860 ($14,188.66).

TRX stock opened at GBX 0.66 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.66. Tissue Regenix Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.93 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £46.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09.

Tissue Regenix Group Company Profile

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, Cardiac, and GBM-V divisions. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and cellular material to reduce risk of injection; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductive to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

