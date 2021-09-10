Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 487.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 45,846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,074,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

