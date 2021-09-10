Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $27.14 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $613.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Machinery stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.52% of Titan Machinery worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

